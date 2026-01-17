Delhi Police announces traffic and flight restrictions for Republic Day rehearsals

What's changing for your commute?

For north-south travel, take Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan or Lajpat Rai Marg. East-west drivers can use Bhairon Road or head through ISBT to Azadpur.

And if you're flying out of IGI Airport between January 21-26 (10:20am-12:45pm), double-check your flight—over 600 flights could be delayed or rescheduled due to airspace closures.

Basically, whether you're on the road or heading out of town, a little planning will save you some serious hassle this week!