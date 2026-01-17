Delhi Police announces traffic and flight restrictions for Republic Day rehearsals
Heads up, Delhi! Republic Day parade rehearsals are happening on January 17, 19, 20, and 21 along Kartavya Path (Vijay Chowk to India Gate), so expect road closures and diversions from 10:15am to 12:30pm.
If you're driving, plan ahead—Delhi Police has mapped out alternate routes to help you avoid the jams.
What's changing for your commute?
For north-south travel, take Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan or Lajpat Rai Marg. East-west drivers can use Bhairon Road or head through ISBT to Azadpur.
And if you're flying out of IGI Airport between January 21-26 (10:20am-12:45pm), double-check your flight—over 600 flights could be delayed or rescheduled due to airspace closures.
Basically, whether you're on the road or heading out of town, a little planning will save you some serious hassle this week!