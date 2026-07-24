Delhi Police apologizes, head constable Vikrant admits improper treatment
India
Delhi Police apologized after lawyers claimed they were mistreated while trying to help three students detained during a Cockroach Janta Party protest on July 23.
Head Constable Vikrant admitted his actions were "improper, inappropriate," adding that this was not how police should treat members of the legal community.
Lawyers allege police blocked client meetings
Lawyers, including Advocate Umesh Kumar, said police delayed and even blocked them from meeting their clients.
Families were not informed. Videos of the incident went viral.
All 21 detainees were later released.