Delhi Police approves 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protest at Ramlila Friday
India
Delhi Police has approved the Reservation Hatao Andolan protest for Friday at Ramlila Ground, allowing up to 500 people until 4pm.
Officials say there are no law and order worries, so things should stay peaceful.
Organizers relocate to Ramlila Ground
The protest was first planned for Jantar Mantar but didn't get police permission. Delhi Police even posted about it on X.
Organizers say the event is at Ramlila Ground after getting clearance. They're now using Instagram to spread the word and rally support.
The main demand: an anti-reservation protest.