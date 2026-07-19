Delhi Police arrest 10 in 5-day child sexual abuse probe
India
Delhi Police just wrapped up a five-day operation targeting people sharing and storing child sexual abuse material online.
Ten suspects were arrested across six central Delhi police stations, with cases filed under the POCSO and IT Acts.
The whole effort was driven by digital evidence and cyber tip-offs, showing how tech is helping fight these serious crimes.
Police technical intelligence aids device seizures
Police used technical intelligence to track down suspects in areas like IP Estate, Patel Nagar, and Chandni Mahal.
Devices used for spreading illegal content have been seized for forensic checks.
For now, police are not sharing names since the investigation is still on, but they say more action is coming to keep children safer online.