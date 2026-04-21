Delhi Police arrest 2 in alleged ISI linked grenade plot

Duo lured online for easy money

The duo were lured in through social media with promises of easy money.

Police caught Rajveer with a pistol and live cartridges after tracking their movements from Gwalior to Delhi.

They'd even traveled to Amritsar hoping to get more weapons, but one attack attempt in Punjab failed when Rajveer's gun jammed.

Thanks to quick action by the police, violence was prevented in a sensitive part of Delhi, and the search is still on for others involved.