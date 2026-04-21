Delhi Police arrest 2 in alleged ISI linked grenade plot
India
Delhi Police just stopped a serious terror plan in its tracks, arresting two young men, Rajveer, 21, and Vivek Banjara, 19, who were allegedly working for a gangster linked to Pakistan's ISI.
Their mission? Carry out grenade attacks and targeted killings across Delhi-NCR.
Duo lured online for easy money
The duo were lured in through social media with promises of easy money.
Police caught Rajveer with a pistol and live cartridges after tracking their movements from Gwalior to Delhi.
They'd even traveled to Amritsar hoping to get more weapons, but one attack attempt in Punjab failed when Rajveer's gun jammed.
Thanks to quick action by the police, violence was prevented in a sensitive part of Delhi, and the search is still on for others involved.