Delhi Police arrest 28-year-old Rizwan Ahmad over alleged ISIS plotting
India
Delhi Police have arrested Rizwan Ahmad, a 28-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly planning terror attacks in Delhi and other key locations.
Investigators say he was working with an ISIS handler based in Iraq and was trying to recruit young people in India.
Police find bomb-making materials, recruitment evidence
Ahmad had previously been jailed for ISIS links from 2016 to 2024, but reportedly resumed his activities a few months after release.
Police found bomb-making materials at his home and evidence that he was discussing plans and recruitment online.
Authorities are now digging deeper to find more connections and stop further threats.