Delhi Police arrest 3 alleged shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
India
Delhi Police just caught three alleged shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, stopping plans for several targeted attacks in the city.
Officials say they tracked them down using intelligence inputs, and these arrests are a big step in tackling gang violence.
Bishnoi gang accused contacted handlers abroad
Turns out, the accused were in touch with handlers based abroad, hinting at an international network behind their actions.
The Bishnoi gang has been under heavy scrutiny lately, especially after its leaders were charged by US prosecutors for ordering a murder in Canada as part of a global crime investigation.
Earlier this month, two suspected shooters linked to the same gang were killed in a police encounter in Haryana.