Delhi Police arrest 3 in fake Income Tax job racket
Delhi Police have arrested three men for running a fake government job racket right inside the Income Tax Department's Civic Centre office.
They used social media ads to target young job seekers, promising official roles and charging ₹1-2 lakh per person.
At least six people lost nearly ₹10 lakh before one victim spoke up.
Faked interviews, forged documents inside office
The gang faked interviews and handed out forged documents to make everything look legit, even taking people inside the real office to seal the deal.
The accused, Rohit Chauhan, Chirag Aggarwal (a former government employee), and Tarun Goswami, were caught after police tracked their bank transactions and digital trails.
Police are now looking for more victims and believe there might be a mastermind still out there, so stay alert if you're job hunting!