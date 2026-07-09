Delhi Police arrest 3 in fake Income Tax job racket

Faked interviews, forged documents inside office

The gang faked interviews and handed out forged documents to make everything look legit, even taking people inside the real office to seal the deal.

The accused, Rohit Chauhan, Chirag Aggarwal (a former government employee), and Tarun Goswami, were caught after police tracked their bank transactions and digital trails.

Police are now looking for more victims and believe there might be a mastermind still out there, so stay alert if you're job hunting!