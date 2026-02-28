Delhi Police arrest 3 more IYC members in shirtless protest
Delhi Police have now arrested three more Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members—Divyansh Girdhar, Kubeer Meena, and Bhuvdev Sharma—for their roles in the "shirtless" protest at the India AI Impact Summit.
They're facing serious charges like rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and criminal conspiracy.
Investigators are now looking into the funding of protest
With these arrests, a total of 14 people are now in custody, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was picked up earlier for allegedly planning the protest.
Police are digging into CCTV footage and social media posts to track others involved.
Investigators also suspect that money meant for Bihar elections may have been used to fund protest materials like T-shirts and placards—accounts linked to organizers are currently under scrutiny.