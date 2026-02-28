Delhi Police arrest 3 more IYC members in shirtless protest

Investigators are now looking into the funding of protest

With these arrests, a total of 14 people are now in custody, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was picked up earlier for allegedly planning the protest.

Police are digging into CCTV footage and social media posts to track others involved.

Investigators also suspect that money meant for Bihar elections may have been used to fund protest materials like T-shirts and placards—accounts linked to organizers are currently under scrutiny.