Delhi Police arrest 3 people in ₹6L fake marriage scam
India
Delhi Police just busted a fake marriage gang that tricked single men by having already-married women pose as brides.
The group allegedly scammed a Rajasthan man out of ₹600,000.
Three people, Lovely (also known as Lalita), her husband Kamal Lohra, and their associate Deepu, were caught before they could run off with the cash and valuables.
Missing woman Lovely admits faking marriages
The whole thing unraveled after Lovely was reported missing on June 18.
Police tracked her down in Rajasthan, where she admitted to faking marriages for money, including marrying Shravan Vaishnav from Jalore on June 1 and splitting ₹600,000 with her team.
Cops are now after three more suspects and checking if there are other victims.