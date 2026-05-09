Delhi Police arrest 3 selling IPL tickets up to ₹20,000

Trio posed as DDCA officials

The trio, Mukeem, Gufran, alias Sajid, and Mohammad Faisal, pretended to be from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to gain trust.

They traveled to different IPL host cities to collect tickets through various sources, then sold them at inflated rates depending on match hype.

All three have a history of cheating and ticket scams across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, and police suspect they might also be linked to betting rackets inside stadiums.