Delhi Police arrest 3 selling IPL tickets up to ₹20,000
Delhi Police just caught three men running an IPL ticket black-marketing operation near Delhi Gate on May 8.
They were selling both regular tickets and "not for sale" complimentary passes at sky-high prices: some passes went for as much as ₹20,000 each.
Police seized ₹25,000 in cash and 54 tickets during the bust.
Trio posed as DDCA officials
The trio, Mukeem, Gufran, alias Sajid, and Mohammad Faisal, pretended to be from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to gain trust.
They traveled to different IPL host cities to collect tickets through various sources, then sold them at inflated rates depending on match hype.
All three have a history of cheating and ticket scams across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, and police suspect they might also be linked to betting rackets inside stadiums.