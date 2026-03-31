Delhi Police arrest 4, seize drugs worth over ₹1cr
Delhi Police just busted a big drug trafficking network in the city, arresting four people and seizing cocaine and MDMA worth over ₹1 crore.
The group included two locals, Mohammad Hasan and Razia, and two African nationals, Oskar from Senegal and Bemah from Liberia.
All of them were allegedly part of a larger operation bringing drugs into Delhi for local sale.
Mohammad Hasan arrest sparks wider bust
It all started with a tip-off about drugs being sold near Chitra Vihar.
Police first caught Hasan with MDMA, which led them to Oskar, who was moving drugs on a stolen scooter.
Following the trail, police found Bemah at Oskar's place with more cocaine, MDMA, and packaging gear.
Razia was picked up later in Mandawali with additional MDMA.
The group reportedly sold these drugs at high prices across local markets.