Delhi Police arrest 4, seize drugs worth over ₹1cr

Mohammad Hasan arrest sparks wider bust

It all started with a tip-off about drugs being sold near Chitra Vihar.

Police first caught Hasan with MDMA, which led them to Oskar, who was moving drugs on a stolen scooter.

Following the trail, police found Bemah at Oskar's place with more cocaine, MDMA, and packaging gear.

Razia was picked up later in Mandawali with additional MDMA.

The group reportedly sold these drugs at high prices across local markets.