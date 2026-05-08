Delhi Police arrest 482 in 'Gang Bust 2.0' operation India May 08, 2026

Delhi Police just wrapped up "Gang Bust 2.0," a two-day crackdown that led to 482 arrests across the city and NCR.

The operation went after major crime networks, including nine alleged members of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network were involved in recruiting foot soldiers through social media; some were allegedly involved in arms trafficking, and the accused were tasked with random firing at security personnel.