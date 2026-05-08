Delhi Police arrest 482 in 'Gang Bust 2.0' operation
Delhi Police just wrapped up "Gang Bust 2.0," a two-day crackdown that led to 482 arrests across the city and NCR.
The operation went after major crime networks, including nine alleged members of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network were involved in recruiting foot soldiers through social media; some were allegedly involved in arms trafficking, and the accused were tasked with random firing at security personnel.
Police raids seize 141 pistols, ₹19L
Police raided more than 1,000 locations tied to gangs like Kapil Sangwan's and Sandeep Kala Jathedi's crews, netting shooters, arms suppliers, and even vehicle providers.
They seized 141 pistols, stacks of cash (₹19 lakh), vehicles, liquor bottles, narcotics, and more as part of their push to break up organized crime in the region.