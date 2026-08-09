Delhi Police arrest 5, including minor, in Ashish Pal murder
India
Delhi Police have arrested five people, including a minor, for the abduction and murder of 22-year-old cab driver Ashish Pal.
He had been missing since July 19, after taking an offline booking from Jasola to Jaipur.
His body was found on July 22 along the Jaipur-Ajmer route.
Suspects planned murder to sell taxi
Investigators say the group planned to kill Pal, steal his car and belongings, then sell the vehicle, and split the money.
After traveling to Ajmer and Nagaur and abandoning his taxi in Nagaur district, suspects were tracked down through technical investigation; at least one accused is still absconding.