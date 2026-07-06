Delhi Police arrest 6, terror module tied to Shahzad Bhatti

Shahzad Bhatti offered payments to recruits

Bhatti is wanted for multiple crimes, from drug smuggling to terror attacks across major Indian cities.

He used social media to recruit young Indians, offering ₹5,000 for propaganda posts and up to ₹3 lakh for targeting police officers.

His network even included vendors and moneylenders.

Earlier this year, his group claimed responsibility for killing two Punjab police personnel, showing just how far its reach went.

The latest arrests might finally help unravel more of his operations.