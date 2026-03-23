Delhi Police arrest 62 people in major crime crackdown
Delhi Police just wrapped up a major crackdown on organized and street crime in Rohini, arresting 62 people between March 18 and 21.
With 44 teams raiding 79 spots and checking up on 165 known offenders, they seized illegal guns, knives, ₹30,380 in cash, nine two-wheelers, and 13,993 quarters of bootleg liquor.
Several cases booked during the operation
The operation saw cases filed under arms, excise, and gambling laws.
Notably, a B.Com. graduate named Punit Satija was arrested and booked for allegedly stealing six high-end motorcycles, including a Royal Enfield, by posing as a test rider.
Two alleged snatchers were arrested and a stolen mobile phone and a scooter were recovered; four repeat offenders landed back in custody.
The police also booked public drinkers and seized more vehicles during the sweep.