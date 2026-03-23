Delhi Police arrest 62 people in major crime crackdown

Several cases booked during the operation

The operation saw cases filed under arms, excise, and gambling laws.

Notably, a B.Com. graduate named Punit Satija was arrested and booked for allegedly stealing six high-end motorcycles, including a Royal Enfield, by posing as a test rider.

Two alleged snatchers were arrested and a stolen mobile phone and a scooter were recovered; four repeat offenders landed back in custody.

The police also booked public drinkers and seized more vehicles during the sweep.