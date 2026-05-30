Delhi Police arrest 8 in module with alleged ISI ties
India
Delhi Police just took down a terror module with alleged ties to Pakistan's ISI, arresting eight people.
The group mixed local and foreign operatives, and had plans to use cryptocurrency for secret money transfers.
Investigators say they were targeting security spots and crowded areas, pretty serious stuff.
Authorities probe crypto funding in Delhi
The whole thing started with a tip-off, leading police to Mumbra in Maharashtra, a known spot for underworld recruitment linked to Dawood Ibrahim.
A Nepali national, Lama Ang Kami, helped connect the group with a Karachi-based handler after the two met in a Bangkok prison.
Authorities are still digging into possible crypto funding channels in Delhi and looking for more people involved.