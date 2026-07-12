Delhi Police arrest alleged dealers in interstate luxury car racket
Delhi Police just busted a big gang that was stealing and reselling luxury cars across states.
They nabbed two alleged dealers, Gurwinder Singh Bainka from Punjab and Dashrath Bishnoi from Rajasthan, who were swapping out chassis and engine numbers, faking documents, and selling these cars as legitimate.
Police recovered 12 stolen vehicles, including popular models like Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Thar.
Investigators traced suspects via CCTV
The arrests came after a deep dive into rising luxury car thefts in Delhi. Investigators tracked patterns, checked CCTV footage, and followed leads to catch Bainka in East Delhi with a stolen Creta.
His confession pointed them to Bishnoi in Jodhpur. Turns out both have shady pasts: Bainka is allegedly involved in four criminal cases, while Bishnoi was arrested and is in judicial custody.
Police are still on the hunt for more gang members as part of their crackdown on car thefts.