Delhi Police arrest alleged dealers in interstate luxury car racket

Investigators traced suspects via CCTV

The arrests came after a deep dive into rising luxury car thefts in Delhi. Investigators tracked patterns, checked CCTV footage, and followed leads to catch Bainka in East Delhi with a stolen Creta.

His confession pointed them to Bishnoi in Jodhpur. Turns out both have shady pasts: Bainka is allegedly involved in four criminal cases, while Bishnoi was arrested and is in judicial custody.

Police are still on the hunt for more gang members as part of their crackdown on car thefts.