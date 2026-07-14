Delhi Police arrest Bangladeshi Sukanta Chandra Das for illegal stay
India
Delhi Police caught a 44-year-old Bangladeshi man, Sukanta Chandra Das, who was living in India without proper documents.
He had been roaming in Jahangirpuri at night dressed as a eunuch, but could not show any passport or visa when questioned.
The arrest happened during a focused operation to find foreigners staying illegally.
Das allegedly confessed, FRRO starts deportation
When Das was interrogated, he allegedly admitted to disguising himself and being involved in illegal activities.
The police checked his phone and claimed they found the banned IMO app along with photos of Bangladeshi ID cards.
After following all legal steps, officers took him to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), where deportation proceedings were started according to Indian law.