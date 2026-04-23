Delhi Police arrest Chandra Shekhar Prasad in alleged 1986 murder
India
After nearly 40 years, Delhi Police have arrested Chandra Shekhar Prasad, now 82, for allegedly killing his wife back in 1986.
He disappeared right after the crime and managed to stay hidden for decades, mostly because tracking people was a lot tougher back then.
Chandra Shekhar Prasad confessed, probe continues
Prasad admitted he kept a low profile, moving between states like Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi while staying at an ashram in Haryana.
Investigators eventually used human intelligence and technical surveillance to find him living quietly in a factory storeroom.
Now that he has confessed, further investigation is underway.