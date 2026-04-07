Delhi Police arrest Imran, Mohammad Kamran on alleged arms smuggling

Crackdown targets fugitive Shahbaz Ansari gang

According to police, these arrests are part of a wider crackdown on a gang led by fugitive Shahbaz Ansari.

So far, 12 people have been arrested, and more than 20 foreign-made guns and more than 200 live cartridges have been seized.

The group was reportedly getting weapons from Nepal for criminal gangs in Delhi and beyond.

Police even found a car with secret compartments for hiding guns, and said the operation is tied to Pakistan's ISI, with some profits allegedly going toward terror funding.