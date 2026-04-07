Delhi Police arrest Imran, Mohammad Kamran on alleged arms smuggling
Delhi Police just caught two men, Imran and Mohammad Kamran, at the Delhi airport for allegedly being part of a big international arms smuggling network.
The arrests happened on April 5 after police flagged them under anti-terror laws.
Turns out, they are linked to a syndicate that has been moving illegal weapons across borders.
Crackdown targets fugitive Shahbaz Ansari gang
According to police, these arrests are part of a wider crackdown on a gang led by fugitive Shahbaz Ansari.
So far, 12 people have been arrested, and more than 20 foreign-made guns and more than 200 live cartridges have been seized.
The group was reportedly getting weapons from Nepal for criminal gangs in Delhi and beyond.
Police even found a car with secret compartments for hiding guns, and said the operation is tied to Pakistan's ISI, with some profits allegedly going toward terror funding.