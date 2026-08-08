Delhi Police arrest Rajinder Bairagi wanted in Jai Bhagwan murder

Bairagi's arrest came after detectives linked him to a 1997 violent knife attack case and an attempt-to-murder case in Janakpuri, Delhi, and uncovered his real identity through fieldwork and technical surveillance.

Once they confirmed he was living under an alias with local identity documents, a team led by Inspector Sanjay Kaushik raided his hideout.

He is now being brought back to Delhi as police look into other crimes he might be connected to.