Delhi Police arrest Rajinder Bairagi wanted in Jai Bhagwan murder
Rajinder Bairagi, wanted in connection with the murder of Haryana Police official Jai Bhagwan, was finally arrested by Delhi Police after nearly 28 years as a fugitive.
He had escaped custody in 1999 and started a new life in Mungaoli, Madhya Pradesh, calling himself "Dr Jhatka" while working as an unregistered doctor and property dealer.
Police surveillance and fieldwork confirm identity
Bairagi's arrest came after detectives linked him to a 1997 violent knife attack case and an attempt-to-murder case in Janakpuri, Delhi, and uncovered his real identity through fieldwork and technical surveillance.
Once they confirmed he was living under an alias with local identity documents, a team led by Inspector Sanjay Kaushik raided his hideout.
He is now being brought back to Delhi as police look into other crimes he might be connected to.