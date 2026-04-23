Delhi Police arrest 'Virkesh' wanted for 2012 Dwarka crimes

Virkesh linked to 13 criminal cases

Turns out, Virkesh had been living in Chandigarh under a fake name and working as a gas supplier to avoid getting caught.

The Crime Branch tracked him down using specific intelligence; during questioning, he admitted to constantly changing locations and phone numbers to stay ahead of police.

He is also linked to as many as 13 criminal cases, a long list that finally caught up with him thanks to persistent police work.