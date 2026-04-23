Delhi Police arrest 'Virkesh' wanted for 2012 Dwarka crimes
After more than a decade hiding out, Virkesh, wanted for a 2012 robbery and abduction in Dwarka, was arrested by Delhi Police on April 22, 2026.
Back in 2012, he and an accomplice attacked a cab driver, stole his stuff and his car, then disappeared.
While his partner was caught years ago, Virkesh managed to stay off the radar until now.
Virkesh linked to 13 criminal cases
Turns out, Virkesh had been living in Chandigarh under a fake name and working as a gas supplier to avoid getting caught.
The Crime Branch tracked him down using specific intelligence; during questioning, he admitted to constantly changing locations and phone numbers to stay ahead of police.
He is also linked to as many as 13 criminal cases, a long list that finally caught up with him thanks to persistent police work.