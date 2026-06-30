Delhi Police arrest YouTuber Gurman Singh under POCSO Act

Singh allegedly filmed collisions, posted online

Singh allegedly crashed into vehicles driven by women to start conversations, often saying 'Sorry didi,' while secretly recording these encounters for his Facebook page (with more than 200,000 followers) and his YouTube channel.

Police are reviewing more than 150 of his videos and suspect he used hidden cameras or AI glasses.

Authorities have asked Meta and Google to remove his accounts to prevent copycats and are working to identify any minor victims featured in his content.