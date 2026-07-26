Delhi Police ask platforms to remove posts targeting Narendra Modi
India
Delhi Police have told social media platforms to take down posts and videos that used abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.
These posts popped up during big student protests at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The police's online team is actively tracking and flagging any content it finds offensive.
Government agrees to drop FIRs
After the protests, the government agreed to major student demands, like dropping all FIRs against protesters and setting up a task force to fix NTA issues.
Now, authorities are closely watching how things unfold online.