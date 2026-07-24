Delhi Police asks apps limit services amid NEET-UG 2026 protests
India
Delhi Police just asked apps such as Zomato, Blinkit, and Uber to pause or limit services around Jantar Mantar because students are protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
While the National Testing Agency insists there has been no exam leak, tensions are high as students call for more transparency.
People told avoid travel follow police
Police want these platforms to temporarily stop or restrict ride and delivery services in protest zones (do not worry, ambulances and fire trucks can still get through).
People are being told to avoid unnecessary travel nearby, follow police instructions, and not spread rumors: stick to official updates.