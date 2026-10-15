Delhi Police asks everyone to avoid Connaught Place CJP protest
India
Delhi Police is asking everyone to avoid the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) Lehra do Tiranga protest at Connaught Place on October 16.
With prohibitory orders in place, only a group of 11 persons might be allowed for flag hoisting and singing the anthem, all to keep things safe and under control.
NDMC closes Connaught Place Central Park
Central Park will be closed October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons, just as festive season crowds pick up. Local shop owners are worried about damage from any unrest, so NDMC is also closing Central Park in Connaught Place.
The CJP protest is about alleged electoral fraud. While the High Court hasn't banned it, police are keeping a close eye to prevent trouble but still allow limited peaceful activity.