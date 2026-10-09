Delhi Police asks journalists to maintain distance during protests
Delhi Police has asked journalists to stay back while covering protests, saying some reporters have disrupted police work by mixing in with crowds.
"We keep appealing to them that you keep a little distance from the protestors, cover it from a distance. But still, they come in between and put obstacles in our work," said Additional DCP New Delhi Manjeet Sheoran, adding that reporting shouldn't get in the way of law enforcement.
Three women journalists allege police harassment
These comments come as protests in Delhi, with some accusing police of using force and acting like BJP's political machinery, not an independent force meant to protect citizens and uphold the law.
Three women journalists recently reported being harassed and manhandled by police during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Their complaints are now with the Crime Branch, and the National Human Rights Commission has stepped in, asking for a full report on possible police misconduct.