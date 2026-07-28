Delhi Police attempted to arrest Aishe Ghosh at CPI(M) headquarters
India
On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Delhi Police attempted to arrest SFI national joint secretary Aishe Ghosh at the CPI(M) headquarters, acting on a nonbailable warrant related to a 2021 protest.
SFI members pushed back against the move, and police eventually left without detaining her.
Aishe Ghosh hearing set July 30, 2026
Police say the warrant was issued because Ghosh skipped several court dates; her next hearing is set for July 30, 2026.
The incident sparked criticism from political leaders like CPI(M) MP John Brittas and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, who called it an attack on dissent.
Ghosh is known for her activism at Jantar Mantar.