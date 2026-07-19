Delhi Police bans groups of 5+ before CJP NEET-UG protest
India
The Delhi Police has banned groups of five or more in New Delhi just before the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planned to protest alleged NEET-UG exam issues and demand the education minister's resignation.
The move aims to keep things under control as tensions rise around the exams.
CJP lacked permission, Parliament security tightened
The CJP, started by political satirist Abhijeet Dipke and joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk, didn't get official permission for its march.
Police reminded everyone that protests need prior approval at Jantar Mantar, or there could be legal trouble.
Meanwhile, security is extra tight near Parliament with barricades and patrols as a new session kicks off Monday.