Delhi Police block students near Nizamuddin heading to Jantar Mantar
India
On Thursday, Delhi Police stopped several students in auto rickshaws near Nizamuddin and other spots, preventing them from reaching the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
Officers asked students to get out of their vehicles and blocked entry into the area.
Police cite Section 144 for safety
Police said they were enforcing Section 144 for public safety and wanted to avoid any injuries during the protest.
As one officer put it, "We are making them understand that they could get injured over there."
Only students going to the CJP protest were stopped. Others passed through as usual.