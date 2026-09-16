Delhi Police book BJP MLA Drall under SC/ST, Arms Acts

After getting medical help for his injuries, Kumar filed a complaint with support from AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. Videos of his injuries have since spread online.

The Delhi BJP has sent the case to its State disciplinary committee and asked the concerned MLA and the Mandal President to explain their side by September 16 at 3:00pm.

Meanwhile, AAP is calling for quick action against Drall, with Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj saying police were slow to register the FIR at first.