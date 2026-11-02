Delhi Police booked 22 after protest stopped at Minto Road
Delhi Police booked 22 people after a protest by the Disha Students's Organization and Revolutionary Workers's Party of India was stopped at Minto Road on Sunday, November 1, 2026.
The group was marching from Ramlila Maidan toward Jantar Mantar but was detained and taken to two police stations.
People taken to Dwarka Sector 23 and Jafarpur Kalan police stations were released by 2am on Monday, November 2, 2026.
Protesters face charges and allege mistreatment
Protesters face charges such as disobeying orders and criminal conspiracy under new laws.
One protester, Wishal, spent extra time in custody for refusing a peace bond but got out after signing a personal bond; his next hearing is November 4.
Some protesters say police used too much force during detention: Wishal reportedly wasn't given medicine while sick, food came late, and one woman fainted as people were loaded into vehicles.