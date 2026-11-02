Delhi Police booked 22 after protest stopped at Minto Road

Delhi Police booked 22 people after a protest by the Disha Students's Organization and Revolutionary Workers's Party of India was stopped at Minto Road on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The group was marching from Ramlila Maidan toward Jantar Mantar but was detained and taken to two police stations.

People taken to Dwarka Sector 23 and Jafarpur Kalan police stations were released by 2am on Monday, November 2, 2026.