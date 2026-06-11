Delhi Police bust 3 in fake helicopter booking scam
India
Delhi Police just busted a scam where three people, including a B.Tech student, ran fake helicopter booking sites targeting pilgrims.
They set up convincing websites like "irctc-helicopter.com" and pushed ads on social media to lure folks looking for pilgrimage rides.
One victim lost ₹20,000 trying to book online, which kicked off the investigation.
Police recover devices, probe 10L losses
Turns out, nearly 30 complaints across India got tricked, with losses totaling around ₹1,000,000.
Police tracked down Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar in Bihar, who then led them to Shreyansh Tiwari (aka Shivam), the tech student behind the operation.
Officers recovered phones, laptops, and debit cards, evidence that's helping them look for more victims and accomplices.