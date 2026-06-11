Delhi Police bust 3 in fake helicopter booking scam

Police recover devices, probe 10L losses

Turns out, nearly 30 complaints across India got tricked, with losses totaling around ₹1,000,000.

Police tracked down Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar in Bihar, who then led them to Shreyansh Tiwari (aka Shivam), the tech student behind the operation.

Officers recovered phones, laptops, and debit cards, evidence that's helping them look for more victims and accomplices.