Delhi Police bust family heroin cartel, arrest 6, seize ₹5Cr

The crackdown started on September 11 when police got word about the family's drug trade between Signature Bridge and Khajuri Khas.

As they dug deeper, more arrests followed: Afroj Ali was picked up in Roorkee, and heroin was recovered from his apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad,

Chirag was arrested on September 25, and another 140gm of heroin was recovered from an alleged hideout in Burari,

and Gaurav was nabbed in Ghaziabad with suspected drug money.

This is also the first big win for Delhi's new Anti-Narcotics Task Force, marking a strong start to its fight against drug networks.