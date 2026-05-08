Delhi Police bust international cyber fraud gang, 14 arrested

Police raid exposes 'Registration' scam

The group targeted job seekers, promising high-paying part-time work but charging "registration" fees before disappearing.

Acting on a tip, police raided a hotel in Geeta Colony on April 25, arresting suspects from Punjab, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam, plus two more later in Ludhiana.

They uncovered mule accounts tied to ₹4.5 crore in fake transactions and seized dozens of phones and SIM cards.

The investigation is now digging into international links through encrypted platforms and digital evidence.