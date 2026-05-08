Delhi Police bust international cyber fraud gang, 14 arrested
Delhi Police just took down a major international cyber fraud gang that was tricking job seekers with fake offers on social media and job portals.
14 people have been arrested so far, and the operation was apparently run by handlers based overseas, including Cambodia.
Police raid exposes 'Registration' scam
The group targeted job seekers, promising high-paying part-time work but charging "registration" fees before disappearing.
Acting on a tip, police raided a hotel in Geeta Colony on April 25, arresting suspects from Punjab, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam, plus two more later in Ludhiana.
They uncovered mule accounts tied to ₹4.5 crore in fake transactions and seized dozens of phones and SIM cards.
The investigation is now digging into international links through encrypted platforms and digital evidence.