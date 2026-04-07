Delhi Police bust liquor smuggling via delivery app from Haryana
Delhi Police just busted a liquor smuggling racket that used a delivery app to sneak booze from Haryana into the city.
The case cracked open on April 5, when officers stopped a suspicious tempo at Peeragarhi Chowk and found 16 cartons of liquor meant only for sale in Haryana.
One young man was arrested on the spot, and a second was later apprehended after interrogation.
Sameer Paliwal allegedly coordinated supply chain
Turns out, Sameer Paliwal, 19, who allegedly coordinated the supply chain, allegedly spent two months using delivery apps to quietly move liquor from Bahadurgarh vendors into Delhi for local bootleggers.
Police have seized the vehicle and alcohol, and a case has been registered, and are now digging deeper into how tech is being misused like this and whether others are involved.