Delhi Police bust liquor smuggling via delivery app from Haryana

Sameer Paliwal allegedly coordinated supply chain

Turns out, Sameer Paliwal, 19, who allegedly coordinated the supply chain, allegedly spent two months using delivery apps to quietly move liquor from Bahadurgarh vendors into Delhi for local bootleggers.

Police have seized the vehicle and alcohol, and a case has been registered, and are now digging deeper into how tech is being misused like this and whether others are involved.