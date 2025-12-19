Delhi Police bust ₹24cr cyber scam, 5 arrested
Delhi Police have taken down two major cyber fraud rackets, arresting five men who tricked people through fake groups and bogus investment apps like 'Cventura' and 'Verger.'
Victims were lured with promises of high returns—one lost over ₹31 lakh after joining a group, while another lost ₹47 lakh before the group vanished.
Police have unearthed a money trail of around ₹24 crore linked to these scams.
How the scam worked and what's next
The police tracked the money trail across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, arresting suspects who moved huge sums through multiple bank accounts.
During raids, they seized phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, cheque books, and bank documents.
The investigation is still on as police work to find out where all the money went and identify more victims in this multi-state network.