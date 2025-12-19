Delhi Police bust ₹24cr cyber scam, 5 arrested India Dec 19, 2025

Delhi Police have taken down two major cyber fraud rackets, arresting five men who tricked people through fake groups and bogus investment apps like 'Cventura' and 'Verger.'

Victims were lured with promises of high returns—one lost over ₹31 lakh after joining a group, while another lost ₹47 lakh before the group vanished.

Police have unearthed a money trail of around ₹24 crore linked to these scams.