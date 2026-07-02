Delhi Police bust terror module linked to Shahzad Bhatti
Delhi Police just took down a terror module linked to Pakistan's Shahzad Bhatti after coordinated raids in Punjab and Delhi.
Four men were caught for allegedly planning attacks around the Delhi-NCR area, using guns and drugs that were smuggled in by drones from across the border.
Shubdeep Singh arrest exposes drone smuggling
The case cracked open when 23-year-old Shubdeep Singh was picked up in Amritsar. He admitted to regular chats with handlers in Pakistan and explained how arms and narcotics arrived via drone drops.
His confession led police to three more suspects: Gurjant Singh, Sajan Singh, and Gaganpreet, who was reportedly scoping out police stations and religious sites for possible attacks.
Investigators also found foreign-made pistols, ammunition, and phones during the raids.