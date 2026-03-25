Delhi Police bustes major book piracy racket, arrest 1 person
Delhi Police just uncovered a big book piracy operation, grabbing over 20,000 fake copies of popular authors like Arundhati Roy and Haruki Murakami.
The Crime Branch acted after a tip on March 14, raiding a spot in Rohini and arresting Jwala Prasad Soni, 67, for printing and selling these pirated books.
Police tracked the operation to a printing hub
Police tracked the operation to a printing hub in Anand Parbat Industrial Area, where they found machines and materials used for making the fakes.
Soni had been in trouble for copyright issues before.
Penguin Random House India said the seizures were part of a collaborative anti-piracy action, showing how serious publishers are about protecting writers' work.
The search is still on for others involved. Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals linked to the racket.