Delhi Police bustes major book piracy racket, arrest 1 person

Police tracked the operation to a printing hub

Police tracked the operation to a printing hub in Anand Parbat Industrial Area, where they found machines and materials used for making the fakes.

Soni had been in trouble for copyright issues before.

Penguin Random House India said the seizures were part of a collaborative anti-piracy action, showing how serious publishers are about protecting writers' work.

The search is still on for others involved. Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals linked to the racket.