Delhi Police busts trading app scam, 3 arrested

The Delhi Police has busted an investment fraud racket, arresting multiple people, including a bank official. The accused allegedly duped a retired government officer of over ₹45 lakh using a fake trading application. With these arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to three.

Accused details Accused posed as representatives of reputed investment firms The accused have been identified as Kapil Bain and Manoj Sharma from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Kamal Pandey, an assistant manager at a bank. The fraudsters posed as representatives of reputed investment firms and lured the victim into investing in IPOs with promises of high returns. They used a professionally designed fake application and website to gain his trust.

Money trail Defrauded amount routed through multiple mule bank accounts The police said the defrauded amount was routed through multiple mule bank accounts opened in the names of economically vulnerable people. The money was quickly withdrawn after deposits. Bain and Sharma allegedly operated these mule accounts, where the cheated money was deposited and withdrawn through cheques on the same day.

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