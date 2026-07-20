Delhi Police call Cockroach Janta Party protest violent and unruly
India
Delhi Police have called out the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, led by Abhijeet Dipke, for turning "unruly, aggressive and violent."
Protesters reportedly ignored warnings, threw stones at officers, attempted to breach barricades, and damaged public property.
The clashes left more than 118 police personnel injured, including some senior officials.
Delhi Police detain 70, file FIR
About 15 to 20 government vehicles were wrecked during the unrest, and around 60 protesters were hurt.
Police have detained 70 people so far and filed an FIR for rioting and assault on public servants.
Stressing their commitment to keeping Delhi safe, police said they will take all necessary measures to maintain order.