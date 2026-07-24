Delhi Police cancel routine leave amid NEET paper leak protests
India
Delhi Police have canceled all routine leave for their team, and even emergency time off now needs strict approval.
The move comes as protests over the alleged NEET paper leak ramp up across the city, with police also told to skip training sessions unless cleared by top officials.
CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation, clashes
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is leading protests demanding exam reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.
Things escalated on July 20 when protesters tried marching to Parliament, leading to clashes with police using lathi charges and tear gas.
Both sides suffered injuries.