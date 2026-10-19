Delhi Police charge 7 over alleged Chongtham Vikram Singh lynching

On September 6, in Kilokari village, Singh objected to noise and commotion from a group of men making noise at an eatery opposite his house, leading to a confrontation.

He was chased and beaten on his building's third floor while his 20-year-old son watched.

Singh died from blunt-force injuries; police say the attackers claimed they wanted to "teach him a lesson" and did not expect the assault to turn fatal, but an investigation is ongoing into possible racial motives.