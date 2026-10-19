Delhi Police charge 7 over alleged Chongtham Vikram Singh lynching
India
Delhi Police have filed charges against seven people after the alleged mob lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher.
The group faces serious charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy, with the case now in court.
Kilokari dispute ended in fatal beating
On September 6, in Kilokari village, Singh objected to noise and commotion from a group of men making noise at an eatery opposite his house, leading to a confrontation.
He was chased and beaten on his building's third floor while his 20-year-old son watched.
Singh died from blunt-force injuries; police say the attackers claimed they wanted to "teach him a lesson" and did not expect the assault to turn fatal, but an investigation is ongoing into possible racial motives.