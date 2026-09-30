Delhi Police charge bus driver, conductor over minor's gang rape
India
Delhi Police have officially charged a bus driver and conductor with allegedly gang raping a minor during a bus ride from Greater Noida to Delhi last August.
The survivor reported that the conductor wouldn't let her leave the bus, and the case was taken up quickly: charges were filed on September 18 and accepted by a court within days.
Timarpur arrests reveal bus safety lapses
Police used CCTV footage to track down and arrest both accused in Timarpur.
The investigation found serious safety lapses: a non-functional CCTV camera on the bus, a panic button and a vehicle tracking system missing,
the two accused had allegedly been employed without police verification, and even several unpaid traffic fines.