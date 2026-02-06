LOADING...
Delhi Police allege 'paid promotions' behind viral missing girls surge
Delhi Police warned against spreading panic

Delhi Police allege 'paid promotions' behind viral missing girls surge

By Snehil Singh
Feb 06, 2026
12:17 pm
What's the story

The Delhi Police have slammed rumors of a rise in missing girls in the city, calling them "paid promotions" on social media. The police said they would take strict legal action against those spreading panic for monetary gains. "Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the police said in a statement.

Twitter Post

Delhi Police's post on X

Data disclosure

Police share data to counter rumors

The police also shared data to counter the rumors, saying the number of missing persons in January 2026 was lower than in previous years. In January 2026, 1,777 people were reported missing in Delhi, lower than the monthly averages of around 2,000 in recent years. The figures for previous years stand at 24,893 missing persons in 2024 and 24,508 in 2025.

Public appeal

No increase in missing persons cases: Police

The police also appealed to the public not to believe rumors about missing children cases. They assured that the safety of children is of "paramount importance" to them, and officers are working tirelessly to trace missing persons. The force also said that there has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years.

Recovery efforts

Commitment to swift recovery efforts for missing persons

The Delhi Police have reiterated their commitment to swift recovery efforts for missing persons. They said over 1,80,000 people have been traced and reunited with families since 2016, with a recovery rate of about 77%. The police also stressed that all complaints are registered promptly and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in these cases.

