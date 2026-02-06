Delhi Police allege 'paid promotions' behind viral missing girls surge

The Delhi Police have slammed rumors of a rise in missing girls in the city, calling them "paid promotions" on social media. The police said they would take strict legal action against those spreading panic for monetary gains. "Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the police said in a statement.

Twitter Post Delhi Police's post on X After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 6, 2026

Data disclosure Police share data to counter rumors The police also shared data to counter the rumors, saying the number of missing persons in January 2026 was lower than in previous years. In January 2026, 1,777 people were reported missing in Delhi, lower than the monthly averages of around 2,000 in recent years. The figures for previous years stand at 24,893 missing persons in 2024 and 24,508 in 2025.

Public appeal No increase in missing persons cases: Police The police also appealed to the public not to believe rumors about missing children cases. They assured that the safety of children is of "paramount importance" to them, and officers are working tirelessly to trace missing persons. The force also said that there has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years.

