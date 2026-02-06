Delhi Police allege 'paid promotions' behind viral missing girls surge
What's the story
The Delhi Police have slammed rumors of a rise in missing girls in the city, calling them "paid promotions" on social media. The police said they would take strict legal action against those spreading panic for monetary gains. "Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the police said in a statement.
Twitter Post
Delhi Police's post on X
After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 6, 2026
Data disclosure
Police share data to counter rumors
The police also shared data to counter the rumors, saying the number of missing persons in January 2026 was lower than in previous years. In January 2026, 1,777 people were reported missing in Delhi, lower than the monthly averages of around 2,000 in recent years. The figures for previous years stand at 24,893 missing persons in 2024 and 24,508 in 2025.
Public appeal
No increase in missing persons cases: Police
The police also appealed to the public not to believe rumors about missing children cases. They assured that the safety of children is of "paramount importance" to them, and officers are working tirelessly to trace missing persons. The force also said that there has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years.
Recovery efforts
Commitment to swift recovery efforts for missing persons
The Delhi Police have reiterated their commitment to swift recovery efforts for missing persons. They said over 1,80,000 people have been traced and reunited with families since 2016, with a recovery rate of about 77%. The police also stressed that all complaints are registered promptly and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in these cases.