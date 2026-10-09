Delhi police closing 57 metro stations from 9pm Monday
India
Heads up, Delhi commuters: 57 metro stations will be closed from 9pm Monday until further notice, just before a big protest planned at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.
Police say this is to keep things safe and avoid crowd chaos in the city.
Central and south Delhi commuters warned
Major stops like Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, and Mandi House are on the list, so if you travel through central or south Delhi especially, plan ahead.
The police asked DMRC to act fast in view of the upcoming protest, aiming to manage crowds and keep sensitive areas secure while things unfold.