Delhi Police commissioner given NSA detention powers until October 18
India
Delhi's police commissioner now has special powers under the National Security Act (NSA) from July 19 to October 18, 2026.
This means police can order preventive detention if needed to keep things safe in the city, an order that was signed off by the lieutenant governor earlier this month.
Delhi Police says renewal not protest-related
Officials say this NSA renewal happens every three months and is not tied to any current events or protests.
Delhi Police also clarified on July 23 that "the renewal is a routine administrative exercise," and stressed it was not requested for any special reason or linked to recent CJP demonstrations.
The order stays in effect until October 18 unless changed sooner.