Delhi Police confirms Sakshi alive and recovering at RML Hospital
India
Delhi Police has set the record straight: 21-year-old Sakshi, injured during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, is alive and recovering at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
She is now off the ventilator, breathing on her own, and her MRI scans are normal.
Police are urging everyone to double-check facts before sharing anything online to help stop rumors from spreading.
Protest rescuers pull Sakshi, perform CPR
A Delhi University student shared how they helped pull Sakshi from the crowd, and two medical students started CPR until she got medical attention.
The incident has people talking about protest safety in Delhi and how quick thinking can make a difference.