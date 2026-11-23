According to the bride's father, Kuldeep wanted a Maruti Brezza worth ₹13 lakh instead of the booked Hyundai Aura.

When the request couldn't be met, Kuldeep and his mother showed up to the wedding in casual clothes, insulted the bride's family, and left before the wedding rituals were completed, even though gifts like gold jewelry were ready.

The bride's family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.