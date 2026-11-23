Delhi Police constable suspended amid allegation of dowry car demand
A Delhi Police constable, Kuldeep, has been suspended after allegedly demanding a more expensive car as dowry, which led to his wedding in Sonipat being called off on November 20.
The police have started an internal inquiry into the incident.
Constable Kuldeep allegedly demanded Brezza ₹13L
According to the bride's father, Kuldeep wanted a Maruti Brezza worth ₹13 lakh instead of the booked Hyundai Aura.
When the request couldn't be met, Kuldeep and his mother showed up to the wedding in casual clothes, insulted the bride's family, and left before the wedding rituals were completed, even though gifts like gold jewelry were ready.
The bride's family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.